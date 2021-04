Активный отдых на лоне природы

15.04.2021 la 10:30 – 11:15

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73282085238?pwd=ek1xUDhibW0rQnI0c01JOUMwNDlPUT09

Ludmila Panzari is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. nJoin Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73282085238?pwd=ek1xUDhibW0rQnI0c01JOUMwNDlPUT09 Meeting ID: 732 8208 5238 Passcode: R3Byhz This event has a video call. Join: https://meet.google.com/net-udjx-pti